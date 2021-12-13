Peloton Claps Back at Horrifying 'Sex and the City' Reboot Scene: 'He's Alive'

This article contains spoilers for episode one of '...And Just Like That.'

The long-anticipated reboot of Sex and the City finally debuted to viewers after the first episode of …And Just Like That was released for streaming on HBO Max.

In the show’s premiere episode, one scene shocked viewers when it depicts one of the show’s main characters, Mr. Big, dying of a heart attack while riding a Peloton in his home.

Fans were devastated and up in arms about the unexpected decision to kill off a longtime favorite of the show, even sending Peloton stock plummeting to a 52-week low on Friday of $37.67 per share.

But the at-home fitness company tried to get the last laugh with its latest ad featuring Mr. Big actor, Chris Noth, and Peloton Instructor Jess King which shows that Big is in fact, still alive.

“To new beginnings,” Noth says while on the couch with King, who was the Peloton instructor featured in episode one of …And Just Like That.

“I feel great. Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to,” he tells her as they share a laugh.

The screen then pans out as Ryan Renoylds starts a voice-over.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” he says. “Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

Reynolds posted the commercial to his own Twitter account where it has received over 1.1 million views, as did Peloton alongside the caption “And just like that … He’s alive.”

While Reynolds may have seemed like a random choice to star in the company’s newest ad, his cheeky history with the company actually makes the move quite funny.

Last year, Peloton was under fire for a viral Christmas ad that depicted a woman being gifted one of the company’s bikes by her husband and vlogging her fitness journey while looking horrified the entire time, provoking accusations of sexism.

In a brilliant marketing move, Renoylds tapped the same actress, Monica Ruiz, to star in an ad for his liquor company, Aviation Gin where the former ‘Peloton Wife’ can be seen drinking martinis with her friends.

Peloton has seen a rough year financially following booming success during the early stages of the pandemic when many turned to at-home fitness options during quarantine. The company is reportedly in a hiring freeze.

"'SATC' fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a representative for Peloton's health and wellness advisory council said to the LA Times in a statement regarding the show’s traumatic scene. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

As of Monday morning, Peloton was down shy of 1% in a 24-hour period.

