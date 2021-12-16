U.S. Department of Labor Accuses Dollar General of Putting Its Workers at Risk, Proposing More Than $300,000 in Penalties

A press release from the U.S. Department of Labor announced a scathing accusation against Dollar General.

On Monday, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed $321,827 in penalties for the nation’s largest discount retailer after finding three repeat violations.

“Dollar General has a long history of disregarding safety measures to prevent serious injury or death in the event of a fire or other emergency,” says Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health. “This company’s troubled history of workplace safety violations must come to an end, and OSHA will make every effort to hold them accountable for their failures.”

Since 2016, the department has proposed more than $3.3 million in penalties in 54 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide. The retailer's violations over the years have included blocked electrical panels, obstructed exits, forklift, housekeeping and sanitation violations.

However, the retailer's low-cost business model may have even more insidious effects. According to CNN, multiple store employees and law-enforcement officials have said that the company fails to protect workers from violent crimes, like robberies.

The company has been given 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

