Start Relaxing by Practicing Yoga with YogaWorks

In the course of running your business, it's important to find ways to relax from time to time. After all, if you can't calm down, de-stress, and give yourself a break occasionally, you might just explode. Or, worse yet, your mind won't operate at peak performance, resulting in poor decision-making or decreased productivity.

YogaWorks

A great way to relax is by practicing yoga and a YogaWorks All-Access Live + On-Demand Plan makes it easy to start. A year-long subscription is on sale for just $199 (reg. $599).

YogaWorks has been an industry leader for more than 30 years, with features from the likes of Today and USA Today. YogaWorks offers more than 25 daily live stream yoga classes from some of the best teachers in the industries, covering styles like Vinyasa, Yin, Iyengar, Pilates Mat, and more. With two-way communication, you can receive live instruction from teachers to improve your form, establish deeper connection with your body, and enjoy a more relaxing experience.

Not ready for live classes or can't fit them into your schedule? You can also access more than 1,300 on-demand yoga classes whenever works for you. Create playlists of your favorite classes to do them over and over again, identify your favorite teachers, and take on YogaWorks' journey series that's specially designed to help you achieve your yoga goals. Before you know it, you'll be deep in a yoga practice that helps you relax, rejuvenate, and hit your professional life with the kind of renewed vigor all entrepreneurs need for success.

Give yourself a break and find ways to relax whenever you can fit it into your schedule. Right now, you can get one-year access to a YogaWorks All-Access Live + On-Demand Plan for 66 percent off $599 at just $199. That's about 10 in-person yoga classes, and you'll have unlimited access.

