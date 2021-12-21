Fans Divided Over Viral Video of McDonald's Exercise Bikes That Allow Customers to Work Out While Eating

Munching down on fast-food can inevitably bring on feelings of guilt if you’re a health-conscious person.

TikTok TikTok via @cris13yu

Whether it’s the extra calories consumed or the general lethargy and malaise that can accompany a French fry binge, the correlation between eating greasy grub and wanting to exercise afterward is logical.

But what if you could do both simultaneously?

Though it might sound like a fever dream, a viral video making its rounds show what appear to be branded McDonald’s exercised bikes inside a restaurant location in China.

Related: Video Exposes How One Famous McDonald's Sandwich is Made: 'That's a McCrime'

In the video, a female customer can be seen alternating between chowing down on a sandwich and taking sips of a dark-colored drink inside the restaurant all while simultaneously peddling on the bikes that are attached to a table.

The video has since garnered an impressive 34.2 million views and 2.2 million likes.

Some commenters praised the concept, calling it “amazing,” while others were less than confident in the success rate.

“This is like using your phone while charging,” one person joked.

“Bad for your digestive system lol,” another pointed out. “Don’t do physical activities while eating, eating needs a relaxed state so it can be digested well by the GI tract.”

Others made puns about the new craze, calling it “McFitness”, “McSport” and laughably “McIndigestion.”

The jury is out on whether or not the workout bikes are well-advised, but most signs point to the fact that consuming food while physically exerting oneself might not be the best idea.

Related: McDonald's Is Making Its Famous McRib Sandwich Into an NFT

“For most people, waiting 1–2 hours to exercise after a meal and at least 30 minutes after a snack is sufficient to avoid side effects,” Healthline reports.

“Those practicing endurance sports may want to wait longer and need to incorporate fast-digesting carbs during workouts lasting longer than 1 hour.”

A recent study by Harvard University claims that a 155-pound person will burn around 260 calories at a moderate pace (in a 30 minute period) while riding at a more intense pace would result in 391 calories burned for the same sized person in the same time frame.

A typical McDonald’s Big Mac clocks in around 550 calories while a medium-sized fry comes in around 320 calories.

The fast-food chain has been all-in on innovative new ways to gain and retain customers this year, even jumping into the crypto world by doling out NFTs of its famed McRib sandwich, which made its way back onto menus in November.

McDonald’s was up 25.12% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.