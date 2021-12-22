Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Musk, Dorsey Make Fun of Newest Internet Buzzword

The two riffed on Twitter about the future of Web3.

By

Two tech titans have teamed up to seemingly riff on the chosen name and latest buzzword for the next stage of the internet.

Getty Images

Coined "Web3," the term is meant to explain the next iteration of the internet to come, presuming that we now live in Web 2.0, which can be understood as an age of communication and ecommerce through programs that are owned by major companies and internet organizations, like Meta, Twitter, Amazon, etc.

“At the most basic level, Web3 refers to a decentralized online ecosystem based on the blockchain,” Wired explains. “Platforms and apps built on Web3 won’t be owned by a central gatekeeper, but rather by users, who will earn their ownership stake by helping to develop and maintain those services.”

Naturally, the concept and naming thereof got a laugh out of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Never one to shy away from expressing his opinion, Musk took to the Twitterverse to make a joke about the name.

“Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it,” he wrote.

Dorsey chimed in with a cheeky response, saying “It’s somewhere between a and z.”

“m something something,” Musk muttered in reply.

The criticism of Web3 is that the internet won’t be decentralized at all but rather owned by major venture capitalists and their partners, something Dorsey openly pointed out in a follow-up tweet.

“It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label,” he said. “Know what you’re getting into …”

Dorsey’s net worth as of Wednesday afternoon was $9.5 billion. Musk’s was $258.8 billion at the same time.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

CVS, Walgreens to Begin Limiting Covid Test Purchases

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

The U.S. Government Is Investigating Tesla for Letting Drivers Play Video Games

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Delta CEO Asks CDC to Cut Quarantine Period for Breakthrough Covid Cases

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More

Latest on United States

The Business Traveler's Journal

Say Hello to Your Solution to Indoor Digital Pollution

Entrepreneur Deals
Finance

Why You’ll Pay More for High-Risk Life Insurance

Katia Iervasi

Work Smarter

These Books and Podcasts Will Help You Work Wiser in 2022

Ramon Chen

Read More