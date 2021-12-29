Now's a Great Time to Get the IT Education You and Your Business Need

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're building a business, it's almost guaranteed that you'll run into some tech problems along the way. But hiring an IT team or even outsourcing your IT needs can cost your business a lot of money you don't want to spend in those early days.

You can save yourself some time and money by becoming your business's IT person yourself. And with The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle on sale for an extra 20 percent off during our Cyber Week Sale, it's a great time to get that IT education you need.

CompTIA is one of the world's top vendor-neutral IT certification bodies. If you want to work in IT, you almost have to earn a CompTIA certification or two. In this massive bundle, you can pick and choose from the certifications you want to pursue, because it includes 16 courses covering a huge range of CompTIA certification exams.

All course materials are presented by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since 2003. Trusted by Silicon Valley organizations and small entrepreneurs alike, iCollege's courses leverage the most up-to-date exam questions to help you prepare to pass each certification on your first try.

Here's what this bundle covers:

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)

And much more!

Start your journey towards becoming the IT person your business needs to scale today. For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for just $39.20 (reg. $4,400) when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.

