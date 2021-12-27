Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Mark Cuban on Going to Space: 'I Don't Even Think I Can Afford That Sh*t'

The billionaire sounded off in an interview about his lack of plans to join the great space race.

By

2021 saw the great billionaire space race finally come to fruition.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos launched himself into the ether in a historic flight among his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship while later this year taking celebrities William Shatner and Michael Strahan on the same journey.

Richard Branson also made his way into the atmosphere aboard the VSS Unity with his space exploration company Virgin Galactic.

And then of course there was Elon Musk, who won the sole lunar landing grant from NASA in preparation of sending SpaceX rockets to the moon, sparking contention and pushback from Bezos and Blue Origin.

But notably missing among these billionaires eager to leave good old Planet Earth has been Mark Cuban, who had a hilarious response earlier this year after being questioned on whether or not he would ever make the journey.

As we revisit some of our favorite interviews from 2021, Mark Cuban’s interview from this past October with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on Faction Talk comes to mind.

In blunt terms, after being asked if he had any desire to go into space, Cuban replied with a simple “F*ck No!”  before admitting that he is “terrified of heights.”

“I own a sports team, I own the Mavs,” the Dallas Mavericks owner said. “I want those trophies, those are the skins I want on the wall.”

The talk show hosts brought up to concept of “competitiveness” amongst the billionaire brigade, asking Cuban if that sentiment would ever be enough to get him to change his mind.

“I don’t even think I can afford that sh*t, those guys are really rich. I mean I’m really rich but they make me look poor, like really poor,” Cuban joked amid roaring laughter. “Pay your way on Cuban, that’s ok!”

As of Monday afternoon, Cuban’s net worth was an estimated $4.5 billion.

