Say New Year, New You with This $20 Learn-to-Code Bundle

Learning to code can be a huge asset for entrepreneurs. Whether you have a great app idea or you're curious about ways to streamline processes, programming can be a significant benefit when you're trying to improve the way your business operates. So, as part of our New Year, New You Sale, why not grab The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle when it's on sale for just $20?

This 15-course bundle includes premium training from top instructors like Integrity Training (4.2/5 instructor rating), Ardit Sulce (4.6/5 rating), and Lawrence Decamora (4.9/5 rating). The extensive bundle covers some of today's top programming languages and coding topics.

Starting out, you'll get up to speed with web and app development, learning by building real-world projects that you can add to your portfolio. You'll use HTML5, CSS3, Flexbox, Grid, and SASS to build and design web content, then add interactivity with JavaScript, jQuery, and more. You'll get up to speed with back-end technologies like NodeJS, PHP, AJAX, and JSON to start building dynamic, database-driven websites, and leverage APIs like Google Maps, Facebook, and Twitter. You'll even get a crash course in Twitter Bootstrap to build adaptable, mobile-responsive sites quickly.

Beyond web development, you'll also take deep dives into a number of other programming languages for a wide range of purposes, including Ruby on Rails, C++, Python, and more. There are also courses dedicated to building your first NFT, developing and publishing a Google Chrome extension, creating your first DApp on Ethereum, and much more.

Get a comprehensive, modern coding education online. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for just $20 (reg. $3,000) during our New Year, New You Sale — no coupon needed.

