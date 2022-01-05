Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Make 2022 the Year You Learn an Instrument Online

Here are four ways to learn an instrument this year.

By
The internet has made a lot of things easier, especially for entrepreneurs. But if you want to pick up a hobby in 2022, the internet is great for that too. It's easier than ever to learn an instrument online, especially now that these resources are all discounted during our New Year, New You Sale. No coupon needed, just grab an instrument and start learning at an all-new low price.

Skoove

1. The Complete 2022 Reading & Writing Music Master Class Bundle

For many aspiring musicians, the first step is to learn how to read music. In this 11-course bundle, you'll learn how to read music before discovering how to compose and write music in a variety of styles. Before you know it, you might just write your first song.

Get The Complete 2022 Reading & Writing Music Master Class Bundle for $19.99 (reg. $2,189) for a limited time.

2. The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle

Dan Dresnok has been teaching guitar for more than 25 years. He's written guitar method books and played as a session guitarist for a number of recording studios. In this bundle, he'll show you how to play guitar in a variety of styles — and help you get started, too.

Get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,601) for a limited time.

3. The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle

Explore music theory and composition while learning how to play the piano from three professionals. You'll discover Pianoforall, a new digital training tool to help you learn the piano fast. Then, you'll start working on scales and chords, being arranging music, and much more.

Get The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle for $20 (reg. $740) for a limited time.

4. Skoove Premium Piano Lessons

With 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4.4 stars on Google Play, Skoove is the interactive piano app that makes it easier to learn and practice notes, chords, and techniques. It shows you how to play your favorite songs and listens, adapting to your play to provide feedback and start working on a lesson plan to help you improve fast.

Get Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for $39.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time.

