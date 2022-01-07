Enjoy Seamless Mobile Cloud Backup with a G Cloud Plan

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses create a lot of data. Between keeping track of documents, client information, product information, and much more, it's crucial that you have a quality data management solution to keep all of your important files readily accessible when you need them. When it comes to protecting and managing access to crucial files and documents, G Cloud Mobile Backup gives you a flexible cloud solution that you can access from anywhere.

G Cloud has more than five million satisfied customers and has earned 4.8 stars on Capterra, 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and 4.0 stars on TechRadar. This all-in-one cloud backup solution ensures you'll never lose a single file or run out of space on your phone.

With the fully accessible storage, you can migrate your call logs, contacts, messages, or media to any Android or Apple device or back up multiple devices with a G Cloud single account to help free up space on your mobile device. All data gets securely stored on the Amazon AWS Cloud and is protected by military-grade 256-AES encryption, the company says.

Once your data is backed up, you can access your G Cloud from any web browser on any device. With intuitive data protection, you can transfer or restore data from G Cloud with a single tap, ensuring additional security. It will even organize your data chronologically in one location for seamless management.

Keep all of your data easily organized and accessible by all of your devices whenever you need it. For a limited time, you can save on a variety of G Cloud plans. Get a three-year subscription to 100GB for $17.99 (reg. $71). Get a three-year subscription to 1TB for $35.99 (reg. $143). Or, get a three-year unlimited storage plan for $53.99 (reg. $215).

Prices subject to change.