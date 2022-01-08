Get a Beginner-Friendly Drone on Sale for Less Than $75

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, it's easy to spend so much time focusing on work that you forget to take a break from time to time. Finding a hobby is actually a great thing for entrepreneurs to do. It's a good way to clear your head and rejuvenate after stressful periods.

Genius Depot

So, have you ever been interested in drones? Because right now is a great time to explore this exciting hobby while the Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera is on sale for 16 percent off.

This GPS drone is perfect for beginners and advanced pilots alike. It offers dual 4K cameras that capture high-definition photos and stable videos while you fly, making it awesome for documenting your flights or even working as an aerial photography side hustle. The 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization ensure all of your footage stays steady.

Flying this drone is easy. It operates with a headless mode so it locks in the direction that the remote control is heading for simpler control and offers cool features like gesture control via the app and an altitude hold mode function that provides a more straightforward and stable flight. You won't have to fight over which direction to fly. Plus, thanks to optical flow, it provides a more accurate hovering fly to give you better control from the ground. When you're ready to pack up, a one-key automatic return enables the drone to find its way back automatically. Considering it can go up to 1,200 meters away, you'll be thankful for that feature.

Get into one of the coolest hobbies of 2022. For a limited time, you can get the Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera on sale for 16 percent off $89 at just $74.95. That's a small price to pay for an exciting new hobby.

Prices subject to change.