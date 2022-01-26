Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying an Ad Agency

There's no better time to buy an agency. Are you ready?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As more companies rebound from the pandemic, advertising is sure to pick up. According to Zenith, ad spend will grow by 5.2 percent in 2022 to $652 billion. So if you work at an agency you love and have thought about buying it, now might be the right time. Just avoid running into the same errors that other buyers have experienced when executing an internal business sale. Here are the five biggest mistakes you could make:

1. Expecting the current owner to take the lead

The prospect of an internal sale is often introduced by an agency owner. That person might approach an employee or group of employees that seem like they'd be interested in buying the business. If you’re a prospective buyer and confirm your interest, the process of negotiating a deal will begin -- unless you leave things up to the seller.

Continue Reading This Article—And Everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com for less than $1 per week* and support the voices you want to hear more from.*Billed annually at $49/year. Cancel anytime.

More About Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Stay Family-Focused in the Face of a Demanding Career

Martin Rowinski

Martin Rowinski

Growing a Business

3 Entrepreneur Lessons From the Movie Free Guy

David Walter

David Walter

Franchise 500

6 Tips to Consider When Searching for a Franchise for the First Time

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Read More

Latest on United States

The Business Traveler's Journal

This Mask Can Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep

Entrepreneur Store
The Business Traveler's Journal

How Travel Brands Must Deal With Reimagined Audience Archetypes

Nick Platonenko

Nick Platonenko

Finance

Key Trends In Online Fashion Retail in 2022 – Including Sustainability and Personalization

Cristian Bustos

Read More