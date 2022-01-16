Here's One Way to Relax and Get a Good Night's Sleep

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life as an entrepreneur is hard enough. You shouldn't have to worry about getting a good night's sleep. And yet, many entrepreneurs struggle to get their eight hours every night. Whether you just run out of time or your restless mind keeps you from getting into a deep REM cycle, failing to get a good night's sleep can have adverse detriments to yourself and your business. After all, you can't be productive if you're yawning all day.

Cloudy

One effective solution to help you calm your mind and get to sleep is melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that has long been associated with the control of the sleep-wake cycle. It's an effective short-term treatment for insomnia and can help you relax and drift off to sleep painlessly. It's not cheap, however, which is why this $100 Cloudy Melatonin eGift Card for $79 is a deal worth jumping on.

Cloudy has been covered by Touch of Modern, Google Brand Accelerator, and Sleep Review as a leading innovator in sleep health. With this $100 eGift card, you'll have access to the entire Cloudy shop, so you can find something for yourself or your loved ones to help them find tranquility and rest at the end of the workday. Cloudy specializes in plant-powered sleep and stress support and has no additional processing fees, so your $100 eGift card really does go for $100 of merchandise. As soon as you purchase, you'll get your gift card delivered instantly by email with instructions on how to redeem at checkout, so you don't have to waste any time.

Start getting a better night's sleep with help from Cloudy. Right now, you can get a $100 Cloudy Melatonin eGift Card for just $79 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.