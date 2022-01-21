Akko Is One Insurance Plan for All Your Tech

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Accidents happen, and when they happen to your technological devices, it can be a serious problem. Entrepreneurs rely on technology for their day-to-day lives and you need to make sure your products stay protected to ensure you don't have an unplanned repair or replacement bill come due. That's what makes an Akko Electronics Protection Plan so valuable. A year subscription is on sale for 15 percent off.

Akko's Everything Protected Plan protects your phone and 25 additional items under a single plan. Because of their tech-forward approach to device protection, AKKO can offer a low, comprehensive rate that covers your entire tech arsenal. There are no hidden monthly fees and unlimited claims allowed, with low and consistent deductibles ranging from $29 to $99 per claim. Plus, most claims are resolved the same or the next day without needing to ship items back and forth — you can just go to a local repair shop

AKKO covers a huge range of items, including electronics like laptops and smartwatches, photography and video equipment, music and audio equipment, gaming equipment, non-motorized personal transportation like bikes and skateboards, sports and recreational gears, counter-top appliances, and even clothing and accessories like watches and jewelry. Your plan protects you from things like cracked screens, spills and liquid submersion, accidental drops, mechanical or electrical component failures, theft, and more so you are truly covered for just about everything in your life.

AKKO's plans are so comprehensive, they have been named The Best Cell Phone Insurance in 2021 by Investopedia and earned 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. They've also received rave reviews from Gadget Review and Android Central.

Protect all of your tech with a single plan. For a limited time, you can get a one-year subscription to an Akko Electronics Protection Plan for 15 percent off $168 at just $142. That's one price to cover almost everything in your life.

