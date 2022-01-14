Delta Will Give a One-Time $1,250 Payment to Employees

Last Thursday, Delta released its fourth quarter and 2021 financial results, revealing a loss of $408 million in the last quarter.

YUKI IWAMURA | Getty Images

Despite the financial loss, Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent a short video, announcing a one-time payment for employees who worked during 2021. Employees who worked during the entire year will receive a payment of $1,250 on February 14. Employees who worked or joined in the latter half of the year will get half that amount.

"2021 was a year like no other for Delta, with significant progress in our recovery supported by growing brand preference, enabling us to be the only major U.S. airline to deliver profitability across the second half of the year," said Bastian in a press release. "As always, our people drove this success, which is why we were happy to announce this morning a special profit-sharing payment for all eligible employees."

The news comes after the CEO announced that more than 8,000 employees have gotten Covid-19 over the last month. Staffing problems and weather problems have led the airline to cancel more than 2,000 flights since the end of December.

In an interview, Bastian said he doesn't expect travel bookings to pick up until March.

“Omicron is expected to temporarily delay the demand recovery 60 days, but as we look past the peak, we are confident in a strong spring and summer travel season with significant pent-up demand for consumer and business travel," Bastian said in Delta's financial report.

Related: Delta CEO Asks CDC to Cut Quarantine Period for Breakthrough Covid Cases