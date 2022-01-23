Interested In IT? Get Up to Speed on CompTIA.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to work in the IT industry these days, you need to get certified and CompTIA is one of the world's leading certifying bodies. Even if you'd just like to be a little more clued into your business's IT, it's valuable to pursue CompTIA certifications as they can help you better understand modern enterprise IT.

StackCommerce

In The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, you'll get a comprehensive introduction to the world of IT as you pore through study materials for 15 different certification exams. This bundle's on sale for just $79 (reg. $4,425) for a limited time.

This bundle is curated and taught by iCollege, an authorized CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since 2003. iCollege has helped individuals across three continents learn modern tech skills and has partnered with Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to educate employees on the skills they'll need to carry their companies into the future.

In this extensive bundle, you'll get access to study materials for 15 CompTIA certification exams, including:

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)

CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-005)

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003)

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

If you're keeping track, it's a course-load that starts with the absolute basics of enterprise IT and expands to include networking, cloud administration, penetration testing, cybersecurity, server configuration, and much more. It's a comprehensive bundle that will let you pick and choose the subjects you find the most interesting.

Ready to jump into modern IT? Get The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $79 today.

Prices are subject to change.