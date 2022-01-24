Staying Hydrated Has Never Been This Fun

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're working long hours every day, it's important to stay hydrated. Simply drinking water regularly is one of the easiest ways to help yourself stay focused and productive throughout your work day. But some people just don't like water — it's too boring. If that's your case, then consider investing in a Drinkmate: Sparkling Water & Soda Maker. It's on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $115).

Drinkmate

Drinkmate is anything but boring. It's the first carbonation beverage maker that lets you carbonate any beverage quickly and easily, from water and juices to iced tea, and much more. You could carbonate milk if that was your odd pleasure.

The tiny appliance fits anywhere in your kitchen or office and comes with a 60L CO2 cylinder to let you get started carbonating beverages right away. The complete set includes a Drinkmate machine, the cylinder, a 1L carbonating bottle, and fizz infuser to make adding fizz to any beverage possible.

Drinkmate doesn't require any electricity or batteries and the eco-friendly, reusable bottle is easy to clean, so you don't have to keep churning through plastic bottles. To get started, just load the CO2 cylinder, fill the bottle with any cold beverage, push the button to carbonate, and then release the pressure and enjoy your drink when the process is finished.

It's so easy, The Spruce Eats has given it a 4.8-star rating while WIRED writes that it, "Does a great job of carbonating wine, cocktails and many other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages without making a big, foamy mess."

Staying hydrated shouldn't be a challenge. With Drinkmate, it doesn't have to be. For a limited time, you can get a Drinkmate: Sparkling Water & Soda Maker for 13 percent off $115 at just $99.99. Get it in arctic blue, matte black, royal red, or classic white.

Prices are subject to change.