Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elizabeth Warren Says Elon Musk Launches Personal Attacks On Her, Rather Than Actually Discussing the Tax System

Musk called Warren "Senator Karen" in December after she said he pays too little tax.

By
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tesla CEO and world's richest man Elon Musk prefers to make things "personal," rather than engage with criticisms of how much tax he pays.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Warren made the comments during an appearance on The New York Times Sway podcast. Host Kara Swisher asked her about a December Twitter exchange in which Warren said Musk should "actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Musk responded: "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason." 

He added: "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

Asked by Swisher whether she minded the insult, Warren said: "What he's hoping for is that this is personal."

"It's about trying to make it personal instead of talking about what's wrong with the tax system," she added.

Warren told Swisher that Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018. 

"Every nurse who paid taxes, every firefighter who paid taxes, paid more than Elon Musk. That's a broken taxation system," she said.

Swisher said Musk is due to pay billions in income tax this year. The Tesla CEO said in December he will pay over $11 billion in taxes for 2021.

Warren countered that this is only because he sold off a large swathe of his stock in 2021.

"Pretty much everybody in America would be a little richer today or a lot richer today if they had not had to pay any federal income taxes for years and years and years," Warren told Swisher. "So to say now that he's in this position where he can sell off a slice of his business and make a bazillion dollars and because he chose to take that action he will pay taxes this year — I'm sorry, I just don't think that wins him the Good Tax-Paying Citizen of the Year Award."

Swisher asked Warren why she thinks tech leaders, in general, criticise her and characterise her as a stern schoolteacher. 

"I just assume it's the same as anybody who doesn't like someone who challenges them. And they look for what they think is a vulnerability. And somehow, they think that's my vulnerability," Warren said.

"I don't know. I don't actually spend a lot of time worrying about it. I am not a thin-skinned billionaire," she added.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Peloton Shares Rise After CEO Writes the Company is Considering Layoffs: 'We Now Need to Evaluate Our Organization Structure and Size of our Team'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy, Promises Lowest Prices on Lifesaving Prescriptions

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Ukraine got a signed commitment in 1994 to ensure its security – but can the US and allies stop Putin's aggression now?

Lee Feinstein

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

Be Smart About Taxes and Keep More of Your Hard-Earned Cash

Morissa Schwartz

Morissa Schwartz

Leadership

5 Common Mistakes Leaders Make and How to Fix Them

Brandy Mabra

Brandy Mabra

The Business Traveler's Journal

This Brand Wants to Help You Run Faster, Farther, and Recover to Run More in 2022

Entrepreneur Deals
Read More