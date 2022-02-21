Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Why Self-Awareness Is Key to Innovation

To be truly innovative, learn to harness your enthusiasm. But first you have have to overcome the mental challenges.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fifteen years ago, I had an idea that took hold. Over the course of several sleepless nights, this seedling blossomed into a fully-fledged concept for a product I wanted to build. As an experienced software engineer, I’d never considered myself a creative — much less an entrepreneur. But for some mysterious reason, the energy and confidence I had in my idea let me see possibilities rather than dead ends.

That’s the power of innovating.

