Learn How to Protect Your Business From Cybercrime

It seems like hackers get more sophisticated every year, with new attacks emerging and more small businesses being targeted. Considering nearly half of small businesses experienced a cyber attack in 2021, there's no time like the present to ensure your business is protected from cybercrime. One good way to do that is to become a cybersecurity expert yourself.

The 2022 CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle can help. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,180).

This four-part series focuses on four of CompTIA's top cybersecurity and networking certifications. You'll learn from iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces for online learning and an official partner of CompTIA. iCollege has helped customers in more than 120 countries learn today's most in-demand tech skills, including employees at Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups.

The courses kick off with CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002), rated 4/5 stars, CompTIA's entry-level IT management certification that nearly any aspiring IT or cybersecurity expert needs. In this course, you'll learn how to configure device operating systems, hardware, and peripherals; learn how to support basic IT infrastructure; and establish baseline cybersecurity skills.

From there, you'll elevate into CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) and CompTIA Network+ (N10-008). These courses can teach you how to design and implement networks utilizing the latest deployment tools and technologies. You'll learn how to describe the features of different network protocols and products, understand the functions and features of TCP/IP addressing, and more.

Finally, you'll delve into CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). This course will help you analyze enterprise environments to minimize threats and vulnerabilities and implement security measures across network, cloud, mobile, and hybrid environments.

Each course will put you on track to pass the related CompTIA certification exam on your first try. Ready to dive in? Get The 2022 CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Certification Course Bundle for just $29.99 now.

