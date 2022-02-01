Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Wordle Players Livid Over News of Acquisition: 'Everything Is Sh*t'

The computer game was recently sold to the New York Times in a seven-figure deal, per reports.

By

Wordle, the beloved word game that has captured the attention of so many, has officially been acquired by The New York Times.

Nick Ansell - PA Images | Getty Images

To play the game, users must guess a five-letter word using six different tries, prompting many to share their correct guesses and win streaks on social media, which has helped blow up the popularity of the game.

The Wordle acquisition closed for a reported seven figures, per the Times, and will continue to remain free for users in the immediate future.

“We don't have set plans for the game's future," New York Times executive director Jordan Cohen told CNN Business. "At this time, we're focused on creating added value to our existing audience, while also introducing our existing games to an all new audience that has demonstrated their love for word games."

Wordle creator Josh Wardle, a British engineer who formerly worked at Reddit, released a statement on his Twitter account once news broke of the new deal.

“I've long admired the NYT’s approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players. Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I’m thrilled that they will be stewards of the game moving forward,” Wardle said on social media.

He also noted that he is working with the Times to ensure that win streaks are preserved for players amid the transition and that the game will remain free.

“It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me,” he wrote.

However, many on social media were less than thrilled by the news.

Seeing as the the Times is a major media powerhouse with almost one million online subscribers, many are concerned that the game will eventually be put behind a paywall and changed in a way that makes it a less joyful, simple experience.

Neither outlet clarified how long it would be until the game switches over to a subscription-based model, if it plans to do that at all.

According to the Times, the game brings in millions of players each day. 

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

'What a Jerk!' Woman Slammed for Trying To Make Purchase at Starbucks After It Closed

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

A Bakery's 'Vulva-Nut' Doughnut Brings Pleasure to Its Customers

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

News and Trends

Sofía Jirau, the First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome, Says She's Dreamed About a Career In Fashion Since She Was a Little Girl

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More