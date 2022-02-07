Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Learn to Code on Your Own Time with This eBook Bundle

Coding can be a great asset for entrepreneurs.

By
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you were to examine a list of some of the most important skills to learn for the modern workplace, you may not be surprised to see that coding makes up a huge chunk of them. Learning to code can be a huge boon for your business, no matter what it does. You don't have to be a digital business to benefit from technology.

StackCommerce

If you think 2022 should be the year you finally learn to code, The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle is an invaluable resource. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $647). 

You don't have to try to follow along with complicated videos or spend an arm and a leg on night classes to learn to code. Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this extensive bundle includes 20 ebooks that will take you through basic modern programming across a wide number of platforms and languages. After starting with the absolute basics, you'll elevate into more advanced web development and GUI building, as well as machine learning, data science, and more.

As you build your business, you'll need more technology to streamline and scale operations, and this comprehensive bundle will give you the kind of broad, nuanced knowledge to manage and maintain that growth responsibly.

Some of the books you'll get include:

  • Hands-On System Programming with C++
  • Modern JavaScript Web Development Cookbook
  • iOS 12 Programming for Beginners (3rd Edition)
  • Unity Artificial Intelligence Programming (4th Edition)
  • Learn Blockchain Programming with JavaScript
  • Learn Robotics Programming
  • Python Machine Learning (2nd Edition)
  • Learn Python Programming (2nd Edition)
  • Python 3 Object-Oriented Programming (3rd Edition)
  • The Modern C++ Challenge
  • Qt5 Python GUI Programming Cookbook
  • Python GUI Programming with Tkinter
  • Mastering Embedded Linux Programming (2nd Edition)

Ready to learn to code this year? Grab The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Written By

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About Coding

ent-o Insider

Beware: Rebuilding is Not the Only Solution for Overcoming Tech Debt

Snehal Kundalkar

Snehal Kundalkar

Kids Learning

Get Your Kids into Coding for $10

Entrepreneur Store
software development

Start Building Your Own Apps From Scratch by Learning to Code

Entrepreneur Store
Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More