Learn to Code on Your Own Time with This eBook Bundle

If you were to examine a list of some of the most important skills to learn for the modern workplace, you may not be surprised to see that coding makes up a huge chunk of them. Learning to code can be a huge boon for your business, no matter what it does. You don't have to be a digital business to benefit from technology.

If you think 2022 should be the year you finally learn to code, The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle is an invaluable resource. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $647).

You don't have to try to follow along with complicated videos or spend an arm and a leg on night classes to learn to code. Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this extensive bundle includes 20 ebooks that will take you through basic modern programming across a wide number of platforms and languages. After starting with the absolute basics, you'll elevate into more advanced web development and GUI building, as well as machine learning, data science, and more.

As you build your business, you'll need more technology to streamline and scale operations, and this comprehensive bundle will give you the kind of broad, nuanced knowledge to manage and maintain that growth responsibly.

Some of the books you'll get include:

Hands-On System Programming with C++

Modern JavaScript Web Development Cookbook

iOS 12 Programming for Beginners (3rd Edition)

Unity Artificial Intelligence Programming (4th Edition)

Learn Blockchain Programming with JavaScript

Learn Robotics Programming

Python Machine Learning (2nd Edition)

Learn Python Programming (2nd Edition)

Python 3 Object-Oriented Programming (3rd Edition)

The Modern C++ Challenge

Qt5 Python GUI Programming Cookbook

Python GUI Programming with Tkinter

Mastering Embedded Linux Programming (2nd Edition)

Ready to learn to code this year? Grab The Complete Learn to Code eBook Bundle on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

