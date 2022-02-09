Develop the Finance and Accounting Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur should have some accounting skills, especially come tax season. When you're trying to juggle your personal and professional expenditures, it's crucial to understand how to balance your finances and keep your business compliant and in the black. Failure to do so may incur financial penalties, after all.

In The Learn Financing & Accounting Bundle, you'll get a basic introduction to business finance and accounting so you can get your business off on the right foot in 2022. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,400).

This seven-course bundle comprises 30 hours of training on budgeting, cost management, investment, accounting, and more. It's led by the EduOlc team (4.0/5 instructor rating), an organization that offers top instructors for every category.

Starting with budgeting and forecasting, you'll understand the principles and concept of costing. You'll learn about capital budgeting fundamentals, know how to assess project costs, explore the drawbacks and benefits to different forecasting methods, and more. From there, you'll begin to delve into corporate finance. You'll create an integrated system for value-based financial management and individual financial decision-making, helping you to analyze big-picture finances and day-to-day decisions alike. You'll learn how to identify and control credit risk, understand how to use VLOOKUP in Excel to help streamline and organize your financial models, and much more.

In the accounting course, you'll get familiar with recognition, measurement, valuation, and disclosures, and learn about financial statements and decision analysis. You'll learn how to do vertical and horizontal analysis on an income statement, understand annual reports, and calculate cash flow by making certain adjustments to net income, revenue, and other important figures.

By the end of these courses, you'll have a strong financial education that will help your business thrive in 2022. Right now, you can get The Learn Financing & Accounting Bundle on sale for just $29.99.

