'What Stands In the Way Becomes the Way'
When you hit an obstacle that's out of your control, view it as a way to improve your business.
This story appears in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Q: I can’t deliver for my customers, but it’s not my fault! What now? — Lisa, Missoula, MT
Plans and strategy are great … when they work.
