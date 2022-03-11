How to Succeed Using Influencer Marketing and Brand Collaboration

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some influencers’ social media posts can become redunant, but influencer marketing remains one of the most cost- and time-efficient ways to increase your brand's awareness. This, of course, assumes the accounts are managed properly by someone who understands social media, knows what successful influencer marketing campaigns should look like and realizes the huge opportunities created by utilizing user-generated content.

Collaboration is king

Most businesses miss out on major online opportunities because they don’t understand the benefits of collaborating with other businesses and/or influencers. Collaborating with businesses and content creators who have a similar target audience as you allows you to tap into their follower pool relatively quickly. The trick to successful influencer marketing is ensuring you choose the right influencers and companies to collaborate with.