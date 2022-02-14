Some Inglewood Residents Cashed in on the Super Bowl Parking Situation

Around 70,000 fans paid premiums to watch Super Bowl LVI in the SoFi stadium this past Sunday. But those who watched the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in person had to bear another cost: parking.

Mario Tama | Getty Images

According to a FOX 11 report, Inglewood residents were offering up their driveways for up to $1,000 for Super Bowl parking, and even offered amenities like refreshments and bathroom usage.

The price isn't so steep compared to NFL parking tickets at SoFi stadium, which went for about $5,000 before service charges. USA Today found that even StubHub's cheapest spot for $370 was over a mile away from the stadium.

Officials from Inglewood and the National Football League encouraged attendees to offset costs by using public transportation or shuttle services to and from the stadium for Super Bowl LVI. Those who didn't mind slight inconveniences had the option of purchasing a $3.50 Los Angeles Metro day pass or could park at shuttle lots that charged $40 to $60.

However, Fox 11 found that some residents had success renting out their driveways. One resident said she was able to make $400 when she sold her parking space for the NFC game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Spending thousands on a parking spot may have been worth it for fans who already spent a premium on Super Bowl tickets. Super Bowl LVI tickets went from around $4,000 on the low end, while the most expensive ticket was sold for more than $30,000.

