Streamline Your Workflow With This AI Browser Assistant for Just $29

If you’re an entrepreneur juggling multiple roles, finding tools that help you work smarter becomes essential. Unlike traditional AI tools that require constant tab-switching and copy-pasting, BrowserCopilot AI works inside whatever screen you’re already using. Whether you’re drafting client emails, researching competitors, or reviewing documents, this Chrome extension delivers context-aware assistance without disrupting your workflow, and a lifetime subscription is on sale now for $29 (reg. $204).

What does BrowserCopilot do differently?

What sets BrowserCopilot apart for business owners is its ability to create custom AI copilots tailored to your specific workflows. Instead of typing the same prompts repeatedly, you can save your most-used actions and get consistent results every time. This is particularly valuable when you’re managing client communications, creating marketing content, or handling routine business correspondence that needs to maintain your professional voice.

This AI tool integrates three powerful AI models: ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, each valued at $20 per month individually. You get access to all three with a single subscription, allowing you to choose the best model for each task. Need creative marketing copy? ChatGPT excels there. Working through complex business logic or coding? Claude handles that. Analyzing visual content or working within Google’s ecosystem? Gemini’s got you covered.

For entrepreneurs managing high email volumes, the Email Copilot feature learns your writing style and tone from actual conversations. This enables one-click replies that sound authentically like you, not robotic AI-generated responses. The AI Vision screenshot feature also proves useful when you need to quickly capture and query information from any webpage without manual transcription.

The privacy-first architecture ensures your business communications and data aren’t stored on external servers or used for AI model training, a critical consideration when handling sensitive client information.

