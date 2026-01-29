If you have your eyes on a Tesla Model S or Model X, you’d better act fast. Company CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla will stop producing both vehicles next quarter to make room for humanoid robots. “It’s time to bring the Model S and X program to an end with an honorable discharge, because we’re really moving into a future that’s based on autonomy,” Musk said.

Tesla is converting its production space in the company’s Fremont factory into a facility for manufacturing Optimus humanoid robots, with a long-term goal of producing 1 million units.

The Model S has been in production since 2012, while the Model X SUV launched in 2015. But the newer Model 3 and Y now dominate sales. Musk announced earlier this month at the World Economic Forum that Tesla will start selling Optimus to the public by the end of next year, calling it bound to become the “biggest product of all time.”

