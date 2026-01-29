/ Business News

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Will Stop Making Its Model S and X and Will Build Humanoid Robots Instead

The company is converting Model S and X production space to manufacture 1 million humanoid robots.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Jan 29, 2026

If you have your eyes on a Tesla Model S or Model X, you’d better act fast. Company CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla will stop producing both vehicles next quarter to make room for humanoid robots. “It’s time to bring the Model S and X program to an end with an honorable discharge, because we’re really moving into a future that’s based on autonomy,” Musk said.

Tesla is converting its production space in the company’s Fremont factory into a facility for manufacturing Optimus humanoid robots, with a long-term goal of producing 1 million units.

The Model S has been in production since 2012, while the Model X SUV launched in 2015. But the newer Model 3 and Y now dominate sales. Musk announced earlier this month at the World Economic Forum that Tesla will start selling Optimus to the public by the end of next year, calling it bound to become the “biggest product of all time.”

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

