Will Today's Influencer Content Still Be Around in 20 Years? The Answer Lies With Syndication.

A few years ago, my niece visited me in New York. She was telling me about a new show she was watching about six friends who lived in Manhattan, met regularly at a coffee shop and got into hijinks. The characters’ main apartment, she told me, was only a few blocks away from my own, and she wanted to visit. This would be the highlight of her trip.

The “new show” she was referring to was Friends. She’d never heard of it before. But she loved it and was binging every episode more than a decade since it went off the air.