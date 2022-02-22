'Disaffiliate With Any Party': Mark Cuban on Potential 2024 Presidential Run

Could Cuban 2024 become a reality? The odds aren’t likely, per a new interview that the billionaire entrepreneur gave with Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto on Cavuto: Coast to Coast over the holiday weekend.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Cavuto referenced a separate media interview where Cuban mentioned he would consider a run for president, despite concerns it would be disruptive for his children and family.

“If Donald Trump were to run for the Republican nomination … would the prospect of him becoming president change your view?” Cavuto asked point blank.

“I can have a far greater impact than trying to pretend I’m a Republican or Democrat and playing party politics and dealing with fundraising and all that,” Cuban said.

Cuban’s had a notoriously contentious relationship with the former President Trump, one that's devolved from the two being frenemies to Cuban calling Trump an "idiot" in a 2020 interview with Bethenny Frankel on her podcast.

"As the president, I think [Trump’s] an idiot," Cuban told Frankel. "You know, I never thought he was smart in talking to him. When he first started to run, I said, ‘Donald Trump was one of the best thing to happen to politics because he speaks his mind.’ I basically said he doesn't give a fuck. He's not a politician. I had no inkling that he might win. And so we would talk all the time after I said that, because I was supporting him. Because again, I didn't think he would win ... It was just clear he wasn't somebody who learned about anything. That's where we kind of had our falling out."

In their conversation on Coast to Coast, Cavuto continued to push the Dallas Mavericks owner on whether or not the concept of Trump returning to office would incentivize Cuban to run. “At this point, no," he clarified. "As an entrepreneur and finally getting to the point where I have a greater understanding of healthcare in particular, I think there’s a lot of opportunities for disruption — starting with drug pricing — that we can do at our company that will have a far greater impact than anything that I could do as a politician, and even as president.”

Cuban was referencing his low-cost medication-service company, CostPlusDrugs.com. “My greater goal, rather than running for office, would be getting people to disaffiliate with any party,” he told Cavuto. In my opinion, it’s not the voters for Donald Trump or the voters for Joe Biden that are the issue, it’s just the structure. The fact that we have two parties and that everyone bandwagons to their team, that’s very disruptive ... That’s the beauty of this country: You truly can have an impact without being a politician.”

In June 2020, Cuban openly endorsed Joe Biden for president during a segment on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cuban’s net worth was an estimated $4.5 billion.

