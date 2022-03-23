Artificial Intuition is the Next Phase of Artificial Intelligence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To date, AI has gone through three phases of its development. Descriptive analysis to answer what happened, diagnostic analytics to answer why it happened and predictive analytics to answer what might happen next. The analytical and forecasting power of AI has increased tremendously, but it won’t stop there.

The problem with the current generation of AI is it needs to receive data from humans. This reduces the problem-solving power of artificial intelligence in dealing with new events. There is no denying that AI has made it easier for humans to predict the future. But, dealing with future events, like another pandemic, needs a more powerful AI.