Free Webinar | March 29: How Will Your Cryptocurrency Be Taxed?
How will your crypto be taxed? Our experts, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, will tell you everything you need to know during our free webinar. Register now!
Tax season is upon us, and if you’re unsure of how this affects your crypto wallet, then you’ve come to the right place!
While navigating taxes on digital currencies can be complicated, we’re here to make it a little easier during our free webinar where we’ll provide you with expert insights, tips, and advice. During this insightful discussion, you’ll discover
- Winning crypto tax strategies
- The IRS’s stance on crypto taxes
- Tax-free crypto trading
- And more
You won’t want to miss it—register now!
About the Speakers:
Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.
