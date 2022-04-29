Be Your Own Teammate First: Experiences Learned from Walking Away

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’m a lifelong go-getter. It's a quality that has led me to some of my proudest accomplishments: VP of a startup; fellow in a professional development program; coach and medal-winning competitive weightlifter; high school teacher through Teach for America; board member of several organizations and in my spare time, a wedding planner. Persistence is in my DNA, and there’s no doubt that this attitude has helped me thrive in a society that rewards doers.

Yet, perhaps the most valuable lesson of my adult life is that sometimes it’s actually good to throw in the towel.