Be Your Own Teammate First: Experiences Learned from Walking Away
What I learned from saying no to the Flag Football World Championships.
I’m a lifelong go-getter. It's a quality that has led me to some of my proudest accomplishments: VP of a startup; fellow in a professional development program; coach and medal-winning competitive weightlifter; high school teacher through Teach for America; board member of several organizations and in my spare time, a wedding planner. Persistence is in my DNA, and there’s no doubt that this attitude has helped me thrive in a society that rewards doers.
Yet, perhaps the most valuable lesson of my adult life is that sometimes it’s actually good to throw in the towel.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Future Is...Fungi?: This Biotech Company Transforms Mushrooms Into Luxury Materials Used by Hermès
-
3 Simple Ways to Improve Your Energy and Work
-
When Terry Crews Hit Rock Bottom, He Found a Better Way to Be Tough
-
Are You Too Efficient to Innovate?
-
Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian Distills the Hospitality Industry Down Into Just 48 Words
-
How to Build an Authentic Brand
-
Higher Pay, Higher Prices: Could Rapid Career Changes Keep Inflation Skyrocketing?