Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Be Your Own Teammate First: Experiences Learned from Walking Away

What I learned from saying no to the Flag Football World Championships.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’m a lifelong go-getter. It's a quality that has led me to some of my proudest accomplishments: VP of a startup; fellow in a professional development program; coach and medal-winning competitive weightlifter; high school teacher through Teach for America; board member of several organizations and in my spare time, a wedding planner. Persistence is in my DNA, and there’s no doubt that this attitude has helped me thrive in a society that rewards doers.

Yet, perhaps the most valuable lesson of my adult life is that sometimes it’s actually good to throw in the towel.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and trends

Elon Musk's Rival Hastily Deletes Twitter Account: 'I Do Not Want My Free Speech to Be Actively Managed'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News

Twitch plans to cut subscription revenue by 50% and content creators aren't happy

Entrepreneur Staff
Elon musk

A Texas farmer offers Elon Musk 100 acres of land to move Twitter offices from California to Texas

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More