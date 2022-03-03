These Are The Ten Equity Funds With Largest Russia Exposure

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is sending jitters to the financial markets worldwide. This war will have an indirect impact on almost everyone because Russia is the second-largest crude producer. On the other hand, the war will directly impact the companies and funds with exposure to Russia, Ukraine or both. Let’s take a look at the ten equity funds with the largest Russia exposure.

Fotiniya / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Equity Funds With Largest Russia Exposure

We have used the equity funds data from Morningstar Direct to come up with the ten equity funds with largest Russia exposure. We have ranked the funds on the basis of their Russia exposure. Following are the ten equity funds with largest Russia exposure:

Invesco Developing Markets Fund (7.9%)

Invesco Developing Markets Fund (MUTF:ODMAX) mainly invests in high-growth large- and mega-cap companies in emerging and developing markets. This fund has given a return of almost -2% in the last one month and over 10% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Housing Development Finance Corp, AIA Group and NOVATEK PJSC DR.

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund (7.9%)

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund (MUTF:MEMAX) usually invests in equity securities of issuers connected economically to emerging market countries, including Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and more. This fund has given a return of over 2% in the last one month and over 7% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group.

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets Advisor (8.6%)

Harding Loevner Emerging Markets (MUTF:HLEMX) mainly invests in emerging markets securities, including frontier markets securities and investment companies. This fund has given a return of over 3% in the last one month and over 11% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, EPAM Systems and Tencent Holdings.

Harding Loevner Instl Emerg Mkts (8.7%)

Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets (MUTF:HLMEX) also invests in emerging markets securities, including frontier markets securities, as well as in investment companies that invest in such securities. This fund has given a return of over 3% in the last one month and over 11% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are the same as HLEMX.

GMO Resources III (10.7%)

GMO Resources Fund (MUTF:GOFIX) mainly invests in the natural resources sector, which includes companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport and market natural resources, as well as in companies offering related services. This fund has given a return of over 3% in the last one month and almost 22% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Bradespar SA Participating Preferred, Glencore PLC and Clean Energy Fuels.

Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap A (11.6%)

Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund (MUTF:GTDDX) usually invests in a mix of value and growth stocks across a range of market capitalizations. This fund has given a return of about 0.23% in the last one month and over 12% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Yandex NV Shs Class-A and Yum China Holdings.

GMO Emerging Markets III (13.3%)

GMO Emerging Markets Fund (MUTF:GMOEX) invests directly or indirectly in companies that are economically connected to markets that aren’t treated as “developed markets in the MSCI World Index.” This fund has given a return of almost 4% in the last one month and almost 10% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tencent Holdings, China Construction Bank and Samsung Electronics.

Kopernik Global All-Cap I (13.6%)

Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund (MUTF:KGGIX) primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies of any size. It may also invest in securities of issuers located in emerging or frontier markets. This fund has given a return of almost -1% in the last six months and almost 21% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Gazprom PJSC, Turquoise Hill Resources, Cameco and Newcrest Mining.

JNL/GQG Emerging Markets Equity I (15.6%)

This fund primarily invests in equity securities of emerging market companies. Under equity securities, the fund mainly invests in publicly traded common stocks, but may also invest in depositary receipts. This fund has given a return of almost -1% in the last one month and over 14% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Housing Development Finance, Sberbank Rossii PAO and Samsung Electronics.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd (16.6%)

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (MUTF:GQGRX) mainly invests in the equity securities (publicly traded common stocks) of emerging market companies. It may also invest in depositary receipts and P-Notes. GQGRX has given a return of over 2% in the last one month and over 16% in the past three years. The top four holdings of the fund are: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Infosys (ADR), Housing Development Finance and ASML Holding.