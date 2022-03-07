A Treasure-Filled NYC Mansion From 1900 Is Now for Sale

A Brooklyn mansion, built in 1900 and largely untouched for nearly a century, has hit the market for $2.7 million. Possessions from a bygone era had piled up in the 1019 Bushwick Avenue home, and veteran real-estate agents Jessica Fields and Brad Bateman told the New York Post that stepping inside was "like slipping through a portal back in time."

The opulent residence's more than 5,000 square feet held everything from antique television sets and classical busts to stoves and dolls dating back a century. A rare, first-edition copy of Betty Smith's 1943 novel A Tree Grows in Brooklyn sat among old children's books, and a housecleaning schedule pasted inside a closet door announced that the “music room, sun parlor, and hall" were to be cleaned on Tuesdays. A space in the back of the home had served as a doctor's office and was filled with vintage desks, examination tables and a stack of dusty patient logs.

Fields and Bateman likened the space to a Bushwick edition of PBS's television series Antiques Roadshow, which follows collectors on their hunt for America's hidden treasures. “The house feels like it’s out of a history book,” Fields told The Post. “It’s been largely untouched since it was built in 1900.” According to Fields, the home has remained in the same family since 1937, which played a large part in the preservation of its relics.

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home was designed by Ulrich Huberty, son of a successful German-American businessman named Peter Huberty, for his parents. Known as a "Gilded Age wunderkind," the young designer had a hand in impressive landmarks like the Prospect Park boathouse and Williamsburgh Savings Bank before his sudden death at age 33.

The home was classified as a New York City landmark in 2017. Its current owners have collected and stored away the many antiques (which they plan to sell) while the house is on the market.

