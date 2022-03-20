101 Inspiring Quotes to Help You Spring Forward

I don’t know about you, but it’s been a struggle for me to get things done this week. Why? Is it because the weather is warming up and I want to be outside and not at my desk? But, thanks to daylight saving time, the days are longer.

Calendar - Calendar

However, the scientist tell us our circadian rhythms are thrown off and there is less light in the morning when waking and this will cause a few days of morning-drag.

How has that impacted my productivity? All I want to do is be outside.

But, obviously, I’m not the only one in this predicament.

As we begin to crawl out of winter, it’s common for productivity to drop. The reason? We may be sitting at our desks daydreaming about spending the day outdoors. Whether it’s getting off work early (especially Friday), taking a long lunch, going for a walk, or just making plans for outdoor activities — each of these things takes our minds off targeted work.

But I can’t help but think the lengthy, we’re sick of it, COVID has made this years’ Spring a difficult hurdle.

According to Harvard Business School’s article, “Blue Skies, Distractions Arise: How Weather Affects Productivity,” teams are significantly slower to complete projects on sunny days than they are on rainy days.

When you think about it, it makes sense. It’s hard to resist being outside on a bright day after enduring a brutal winter. It actually feels almost like a right to be outside on a sunny day.

Despite this, soaking up the sun can also be beneficial to productivity. With increased sunshine comes Vitamin D. If you didn’t know, low levels of Vitamin D are linked to lowered productivity in the workplace.

What’s more, sunshine improves mental well-being and quality sleep. And, warmer weather has been found to boost your mood, as well as broaden your mind.

Ultimately, spring is a time of refocusing, fresh perspective, and appreciating the little things, which are, in fact, important. So, let these 101 spring quotes keep you looking forward as we prepare to step into this new season of rejuvenation.

1. “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant.” — Anne Bradstreet

2. “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” — Leo Tolstoy

3. “Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm.” — John Muir

4. “Nothing ever seems impossible in spring, you know.” — L.M. Montgomery

5. “Once there was a thing called spring when the world was writing verses like yours and mine.” — Ella Fitgerald

6. “Blossom by blossom the spring begins.” — Algernon Charles Swinburne

7. “Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment.” — Ellis Peters

8. “I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather that God has to offer.” — Dodie Smith

9. “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” — Frances Hodgson Burnett

10. “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda

11. “Spring is when life’s alive in everything.” — Christina Rosetti

12. “There’s always been a rainbow hangin’ over your head.” — Kacey Musgraves

13. “Oh, Spring! I want to go out and feel you and get inspiration. My old things seem dead. I want fresh contacts, more vital searching.” — Emily Carr

14. “No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.” — English Proverb

15. “Spring flowers are nature’s most fragrant charms.” — Angie Weiland-Crosby

16. “Seasons change, and so do we.” — NikkiChe

17. “What a strange thing! to be alive beneath cherry blossoms.” — Kobayashi Issa

18. “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party!’” — Robin Williams

19. “When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest.” — Ernest Hemingway

20. “What a lonely place it would be to have a world without a wildflower!” — Roland R. Kemler

21. “In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” — Margaret Atwood

22. Spring is when you feel like whistling, even with a shoe full of slush.” — Doug Larson

23. “If people did not love one another, I really don’t see what use there would be in having any spring.” — Victor Hugo

24. “A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and a man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller

25. “Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson

26. “April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” — William Shakespeare

27. “I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.” — Virginia Wolf

28. “I can turn the gray sky blue.” — The Temptations

29. “It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

30. “Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil.” — Bishop Reginald Heber

31. “The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.” — S. Brown

32. “Though I do not believe that a plant will spring up where no seed has been, I have great faith in a seed… Convince me that you have a seed there, and I am prepared to expect wonders.” — Henry David Thoreau

33. “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” — Virgil A. Kraft

34. “It’s spring again. I can hear the birds sing again. See the flowers start to bud. See young people fall in love.” — Lou Rawls

35. “Nostalgia in reverse, the longing for yet another strange land, grew especially strong in spring.” — Vladimir Nabokov

36. “Spring: a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be.” — Anonymous

37. “Spring won’t let me stay in this house any longer! I must get out and breathe the air deeply again.” — Gustav Mahler

38. “In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” — Mark Twain

39. “Spring makes its own statement, so loud and clear that the gardener seems to be only one of the instruments, not the composer.” — Geoffrey B. Charlesworth

40. “Flowers don’t worry about how they’re going to bloom. They just open up and turn toward the light and that makes them beautiful.” — Jim Carey

41. “Early spring is the time for a vigorous change, a preparation for the heat-driven oppression that is to come.” — Henry Rollins

42. “Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” — Lilly Pulitzer

43. “Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder

44. “A little flower that blooms in May. A lovely sunset at the end of a day. Someone helping a stranger along the way. That’s heaven to me.” — Sam Cooke

45.“The flowers of late winter and early spring occupy places in our hearts well out of proportion to their size.” — Gertrude S. Wister

46. “Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.” — Luther Burbank

47. “The deep roots never doubt spring will come.” — Marty Rubin

48. “Can words describe the fragrance of the very breath of spring?” — Neltje Blanchan

49. “I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” — Millard Kaufman

50. “Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” — Anita Krizzan

51 “Always it’s spring and everyone’s in love and flowers pick themselves.” — E.E. Cummings

52. “Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower.” — John Harrington

53. “Spring drew on…and a greenness grew over those brown beds, which, freshening daily, suggested the thought that Hope traversed them at night, and left each morning brighter traces of her steps.” — Charlotte Brontë

54. “Science has never drummed up quite as effective a tranquilizing agent as a sunny spring day.” — W. Earl Hall

55. “A flower blossoms for its own joy.” — Oscar Wilde

56. “The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.” — Harriet Ann Jacobs

57. “The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!” — Jen Selinsky

58. “I love spring anywhere, but if I could choose I would always greet it in a garden.” — Ruth Stout

59. “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” — Percy Bysshe Shelley

60. “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” — Josiyah Martin

61. “Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” — Lewis Grizzard

62. “It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heartache, you want it so!” — Mark Twain

63. “Spring’s greatest joy beyond a doubt is when it brings the children out.” — Edgar Guest

64. “Sometimes we can only find our true direction when we let the wind of change carry us.” — Mimi Novic

65. “My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.” — Terri Guillemets

66. “If you’ve never been thrilled to the very edges of your soul by a flower in spring bloom, maybe your soul has never been in bloom.” — Audra Foveo

67. “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” — Sheryl Crow

68. “The earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

69. “Deep in their roots, all flowers keep their light.” — Theodore Roethke

70. “It was such a spring day as breathes into a man an ineffable yearning, a painful sweetness, a longing that makes him stand motionless, looking at the leaves or grass, and fling out his arms to embrace he knows not what.” — John Galsworthy

71. “An optimist is the human personification of spring.” — Susan J. Bissonette

72. “Where flowers bloom so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson

73. “April prepares her green traffic light, and the world thinks: Go.” — Christopher Morley

74. “When all at once I saw a crowd, A host, of golden daffodils; Beside the lake, beneath the trees, Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.” — William Wordsworth

75. “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” — Lao Tzu

76. “The spring wakes us, nurtures us and revitalizes us. How often does your spring come? If you are a prisoner of the calendar, it comes once a year. If you are creating authentic power, it comes frequently, or very frequently.” — Gary Zukav

77. “Spring is the fountain of love for thirsty winter.” — Munia Khan

78. “Behold, my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love!” — Sitting Bull

79. “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland

80. “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” — Roger Hornsby

81. “Never yet was a springtime, when the buds forgot to bloom.” — Margaret Elizabeth Sangster

82. “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn

83. “Spring is a time to find out where you are, who you are, and move toward where you are going.” — Penelope Trunk

84. “The spring came suddenly, bursting upon the world as a child bursts into a room, with a laugh and a shout and hands full of flowers.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

85. “All the flowers of all the tomorrows are in the seeds of today.” — Anonymous

86. “Here comes the sun, And I say, It’s all right.” — The Beatles

87. “The sun was warm but the wind was chill / You know how it is with an April day.” — Robert Frost

88. “I had always planned to make a large painting of the early spring, when the first leaves are at the bottom of the trees, and they seem to float in space in a wonderful way. But the arrival of spring can’t be done in one picture.” — David Hockney

89. “I believe in process. I believe in four seasons. I believe that winter’s tough, but spring’s coming. I believe that there’s a growing season. And I think that you realize that in life, you grow. You get better.” — Steve Southerland

90. “Expect to have hope rekindled. Expect your prayers to be answered in wondrous ways. The dry seasons in life do not last. The spring rains will come again.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

91. “Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” — Yoko Ono

92. “Never cut a tree down in the wintertime. Never make a negative decision in the low time. Never make your most important decisions when you are in your worst moods. Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.” — Robert H. Schuller

93. “From the end spring new beginnings.” — Pliny The Elder

94. “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

95. “But only a person in the depths of despair neglected to look beyond winter to the spring that inevitably followed, bringing back color and life and hope.” — Mary Balogh

96. “Spring is far more than just a changing of seasons; it’s a rebirth of the spirit.” — Toni Sorenson

97. “Some people plant in the spring and leave in the summer. If you’re signed up for a season, see it through. You don’t have to stay forever, but at least stay until you see it through.” —

98. “The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.” — Henry Van Dyke

99. “No matter how cold the winter, there’s a springtime ahead.” — Pearl Jam

100. “Oh, Spring! I want to go out and feel you and get inspiration. My old things seem dead. I want fresh contacts, more vital searching.” — Emily Carr

101. “Sunshine is the best medicine.” — Anonymous

Image Credit: Pixabay; Pexels, Thank you

The post 101 Inspiring Quotes to Help You Spring Forward appeared first on Calendar.