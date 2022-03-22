Her name is Amellia Anisovych , she is seven years old, she is from Ukraine and a couple of weeks ago the video in which she sings “Libre Soy”, the main theme of the movie Frozen , went viral. In the video, the little girl is in an underground shelter and the people around her listen carefully for a simple reason: her voice is charming.

Amellia is one of millions of people who have had to flee their homes due to Russia's attack on Ukraine that has forced the displacement of millions of Ukrainians. According to a UNHCR report, a total of 3.9 million people have left the country and 6.5 million more people have had to move within Ukraine leaving their lives and homes behind. The main countries to which Ukrainians have migrated are Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.

THE PRESENTATION OF AMELLIA IN A CHARITY EVENT

With more than 2.9 million people, Poland is the country that has received the largest number of refugees. The neighboring country has turned to help and last weekend a Together With Ukraine fundraiser was held in the city of Lodz. Various local bands and artists such as Igo, Jerry Heil and Daria Zawialow participated in the concert, but the spotlight was on little Amellia dressed in a typical Ukrainian costume and singing the national anthem of her country.

The little girl managed to leave Ukraine together with her siblings and her grandmother, although her parents have not yet managed to leave.

Judge for yourself, but we anticipate that his performance is simply moving.