Ōura, the smart ring, has already sold a million pieces

One ring to rule them all.

Oura

That could be the slogan of Ōura , a startup dedicated to the manufacture of smart rings that has managed to sell a million pieces since 2013, the year in which it began operating. Founded by Petteri Lahtela , Kari Kivelä and Markku Koskela in the city of Oula in Finland, Oura Health Ltd. develops technology that improves people's health by taking care of a fundamental and frequently forgotten aspect: sleep.

Its flagship product is a smart ring that serves as a health monitor by analyzing the user's physical activity, signs indicative of stress (such as body temperature and heart rate) and everything that happens in your body during the different stages of sleep. (deep sleep, rapid eye movement [REM] sleep, and light sleep). The device outputs data in real time and analyzes it to provide the user with advice that will help them feel better and lead a healthier life. Among the suggestions that Ōura usually give users are to include rest periods in their routine, increase or decrease their physical activity or find a way to sleep more. All the information collected can be seen through an application loaded with content that helps the user to follow the recommendations: meditation sessions, physical activations and sound environments to relax or fall into a deep sleep.

AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE SMARTWATCH

With its minimalist design in various shades, Ōura offers an alternative in a world saturated with smart watches. Comfortable and unobtrusive, the ring has captivated wearers and the company has struck deals with major sports leagues like NASCAR and the WBDA. In fact, the NBA used the ring as a tool to monitor the health of basketball players and team personnel during the 2020 season, which was played in a bubble installed in Florida.

Although it is not the only smart ring on the market (there are other options such as Keydex NFC, Oumji, Opn and Go2Sleep), it has managed to grow its share thanks to the acceptance of the product and the positive comments of those who are already using it.

In a world plagued by disease, a device that helps you monitor and record any changes in your vital signs is and will be appreciated. So it is very possible that this million is only the first...