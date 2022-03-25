Goodbye to daylight saving time? Mexico's president will analize its benefits

Summer time will begin in Mexico next Sunday, April 3, and once again its effectiveness is in question. It is not the first time it happens. Since it was implemented in 1996 in order to make the most of natural sunlight to reduce electricity consumption, it has been called into question on multiple occasions. The most recent questioning has been made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his traditional morning press conference.

Shutterstock

“A review is being carried out and yes we are going to analyze it thoroughly, thoroughly, and soon we will have an answer to explain it well to the people, because since we were in the opposition there is discomfort in the people because they were not consulted ; there was talk of savings, but it was not shown that there were real savings in electrical energy. Now we want to see if these savings exist, " he explained. In addition, AMLO commented that the convenience of the measure is also being analyzed in the United States, although he did not give further details.

THE BENEFITS OF SUMMER TIME

The first time summer time was implemented in Mexico was during the government of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León , who published a decree to establish it in the Official Gazette of the Federation. According to the Trust for Energy Savings (FIDE) the measure provides a series of benefits such as " the reduction in the use of electricity by approximately one billion kilowatt hours, the reduction in the consumption of around 2.84 million barrels of oil per year, to generate electricity and also prevents the emission of 1.46 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere".

Daylight saving time is used in a large number of countries around the world and was first used during the First World War. There are countries like Mongolia, Turkey and Brazil that repealed it years after having implemented it.

