Streamline Your Data Management with This Clever Tool

Every business these days needs a strategy to work with massive amounts of data. Between vendor and customer relationships, marketing analytics, and much more, you're always gathering data and you always need ways to organize and use it to draw business insights. This often means needing multiple platforms to achieve a single end goal. However, with Stackby Spreadsheet Database, that's no longer the case.

Stackby

Stackby is a single, flexible, collaborative workspace that combines the ease of spreadsheets, the functionality of databases, and bridges them through no-code API connectors. More than a spreadsheet, Stackby says it provides a relational database at your fingertips to organize data in ways that make sense to your business. It offers more than 25 unique column data types to build your perfect relational database and helps you evolve it into a powerful custom solution with filtering tools and endless real-time collaboration with your entire team. You can pull data from all of your various sources, visualize it in myriad ways, and connect to more than 2,000 apps to analyze and draw the insights you need. And you can do it all automatically.

Stackby works in a web browser, mobile app, or even with a Chrome extension so it's always ready to go whenever or wherever you want to work with your business's data.

Stackby has earned a range of accolades, including a YourStory Tech30 Award, multiple G2 Easiest Admin and High Performer Awards, and was a GeatApp top category leader in Database in 2021. It's also earned 4.8 stars on Capterra and AppSumo.

