Learn American Sign Language Online for Less Than $20

The world today is more inclusive than ever. And that's a good thing. Our differences should serve to enhance us, not hinder us, especially in a world of business that's constantly changing and requires new perspectives. As the business world becomes more and more accessible for the hard-of-hearing, it's smart to think about ways you can add this element of inclusivity to your business. One way is by learning American (ASL). Doing so in your own time is easier than ever with The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle.

This 13-course bundle is a comprehensive A to Z (literally) guide to help you learn ASL. The courses are taught by Intellezy Trainers (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a company that specializes in helping organizations implement and adopt new technologies and ideas to their maximum potential.

Starting out as an absolute beginner, you'll understand the history and origin of deaf education and oralism. You'll learn basic ASL alphabet, colors, animals, and more, and understand how to use ASL for different day-to-day situations. Then, you'll expand your vocabulary with basic business-related terminology and expressions and begin to work on hand-shapes, greetings and salutations, common technology, office terms, and more so that you can communicate in rudimentary terms with deaf coworkers.

As you progress, you'll get into more complicated subjects like storytelling, personality traits, adjectives, colors and nouns, action verbs, pronouns, and more. Through consistent practice, you'll be able to fingerspell words you don't know and tell complete stories from start to finish using ASL. It's a comprehensive guide to get you fluent in ASL in your own time.

