If You Want to Work In Tech, You Need to Know CompTIA

In a digital world, some tech expertise will come in handy when you're trying to build and scale a business. If you want to handle the IT side of your business, you'll need to get familiar with CompTIA, the world's leading vendor-neutral certifying body for IT. In The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, you'll get access to a massive area of study and prep materials to help you ace a variety of CompTIA certification exams and set yourself up to help your business thrive or start a lucrative side hustle.

This 15-course bundle is led by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted online learning marketplaces since 2003. iCollege has helped people in more than 120 countries learn today's most in-demand tech skills. It's trusted by leading organizations in Silicon Valley and the Fortune 500 to train employees in the cutting edge tech they'll need to know to thrive in their jobs.

Through this bundle, you'll get hands-on, practical training to help you pass 15 different CompTIA certification exams. Even if you're an absolute beginner, you can start with the Fundamentals+ course to learn basic IT concepts and terminology and gain the foundational knowledge you need to take on CompTIA+ certification.

Some of the topics covered in the bundle include networking, server management, Linux, cybersecurity, IT project management, cloud administration, and much more. It's the kind of comprehensive bundle you won't find anywhere else.

If you're ready to take on the IT challenge, grab The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $79, as part of a "too good to be true" April Fool's Day deal — but don't worry, it's true.

