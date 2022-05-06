Prioritize Cybersecurity as Your Organization Taps the Cloud

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Companies are spending record amounts on innovation with large investments being made in cloud-related technologies. In fact, Gartner predicts that 85% of organizations will be "cloud-first" by 2025.

While the cloud comes with the speed to innovate, a digital infrastructure opens the door to a new set of risks for businesses. IT teams are now tasked with securing hybrid workforces, while also protecting business-critical applications like HR apps for payroll and CRM apps for customer reporting.