These are thegroups for the World Cup in Qatar 2022

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is drawing near! Today the draw has been held to define the groups of the content that will be held from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18. 32 teams will play the tournament that the whole world expects every four years.

Shaun Botterill | Getty Images

At the moment there are 29 qualified teams and the last three places will be defined through playoff matches that have not yet been played. The first of them will be played between the United Arab Emirates and Australia on June 7 and the winner will face Peru on June 13 or 14 to define the team that will take the place. The second playoff will be a direct elimination match between Costa Rica and New Zealand on June 13 or 14.

FIFA held the draw, one of the most anticipated in the world, from the Doha City Convention Center with the presence of famous players, personalities, artists and personalities such as the Egyptian singer Sherihan, the FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the Emir of Qatar. The draw was hosted by actor Idris Elba and journalist Reshmin Chowdhury . In addition, the musical theme of the World Cup was presented for the first time, "Hayya, hayya (Better Together)" by Trinidad Cardona , Davido and Aisha .

There was an emotional video to pay tribute to the footballers who recently died: Diego Armando Maradona , Gerd Müller , Paolo Rossi and Gordon Banks .

Didier Deschamps , the coach who led France to the championship at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, presented the trophy accompanied by the boy who celebrated the triumph of his team on his father's shoulders and went viral.

The draw was made by Samantha Johnson , Jermaine Jenas and Carli Lloyd and by footballers Cafu , Jay-Jay Okocha , Lothar Matthäus , Ali Daei , Adel Ahmed Ali Malalla , Bora Milutinovic , Rabah Madjet and Tim Cahill .

This is how the groups were:

GROUP A

qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands



B GROUP

England

Iran

United States

European Repechage



GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland



GROUP D

France

Intercontinental Repechage #1

Denmark

Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain

Intercontinental Repechage #2

Germany

Japan

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia



GROUP G

Brazil

Serbian

Switzerland

Cameroon



GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

North Korea