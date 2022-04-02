He is La'ebb, the mascot of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

His name is La'eeb and today he was presented to the entire world during the group draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup . The mascot of the most followed sporting event on the planet is an anthropomorphized Qatari turban that has eyes, eyebrows, a mouth and its own agal (the black cord used to fasten that garment to the head). The design is inspired by the accessory frequently used by men from Qatar and other countries of the Arabian Peninsula.

Shaun Botterill | Getty Images

The name La'eeb refers to soccer, as it means "skillful player" in Arabic, that is: a crack . On the official FIFA website it is explained that the character "comes from the metaverse of pets, a parallel universe that cannot be described in words and that everyone can imagine as they want" .

During the event Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi Deputy General Director of Marketing, Communication and Experiences of the Supreme Committee of Organization and Legacy, explained: “I am sure that fans from all over the world will love this happy and funny character. La'Eeb will be essential in helping us bring fans of all ages to the fantastic experience of this FIFA World Cup.”

A video showed the peculiar mascot exploring the parallel universe "mascotverse" alongside RedOne, one of FIFA's creatives, and living with other characters from past World Cups such as Juanito 70, Naranjito, Zakumi, Goleo, Fuleco and Pique.

Surely soon we will see La'eeb in T-shirts, cups, balls, World Cup keychains, since merchandising is part of the business.

The Qatar World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18 this year and for the first time it will be played in winter due to the high temperatures in the Arab country during the summer.