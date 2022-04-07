Coca-Cola Zero Byte a soft drink that honors the pixel and the metaverse

is ready to refresh gamers! The most famous soft drink in the world has just presented a limited edition of its drink called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte that pays tribute to the pixel, that unit of light and color from which entire worlds are created in video games and metaverses.

This special edition is the second to be released by Coca-Cola Creations , and it clearly speaks to young people already participating in virtual worlds. The drink has a special flavor, but it actually goes much further than that. Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy for The Coca-Cola Company explained: "We wanted to create an innovative flavor inspired by the fun of pixels and rooted in the experiences that make games possible."

But it's not just about a flavor: in collaboration with the gamer and creator of the PWR company, Lachlan Power , Coca-Cola has created Pixel Point , an entire island in Fortnite full of immersive mini-games that must be solved collaboratively. Lachlan Power commented: “This new flavor is an incredible nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands out there, and we're proud to help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch. It has been an exciting project for PWR…”

In addition, the packages of the soft drink will have a code to access an augmented reality game that tells the story of BYTE , an 8-bit character who was left behind when the brand entered the metaverse.

This is not the first time Coca-Cola Creations has released a special edition; in February it introduced Starlight , inspired by space and allowing consumers to attend an augmented reality concert by Ava Max . In addition, last year the brand published a series of 's in partnership with Tafi, a company dedicated to the creation of avatars and digital art.

The truth is that Coca-Cola is just one of the many companies that are launching campaigns in which the metaverse and digital worlds are a fundamental piece.

The new special edition of the drink is already available in some parts of Latin America and will arrive in the United States on May 2 and in China until May 23.