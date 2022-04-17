This 4K Monitor Turns Your Laptop into a Touchscreen

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the new normal, many of us can expect to work from home in the near future. But while there are many great perks to remote work, you may be missing your office workspace with the dual monitors, the perfect keyboard, and that swivel chair you loved. Not everybody can design the perfect home office, which is why the flexibility to be able to go to coffee shops or libraries is so valuable. There are many things that can make remote work easier, but if you're spending a lot of time on the move and need some extra screen space, there's nothing quite like the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K).

Desklab Monitor

This remarkable portable screen is extremely valuable for coders, designers, salespeople, marketers, students, gamers, or anybody who often works with a lot of windows. The versatile 4K screen doesn't just give you some extra workspace, it also transforms your laptop into a fully functional touch panel, making it easier to do all kinds of creative activities, navigate apps and sites, and more.

Connecting to the Desklab is easy. It offers USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports for simple connection and all you have to do is plug and play. There are no complicated drivers to install or settings to play with. It can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite console. It has built-in speakers to function as a complete viewing powerhouse so you don't need to bring anything else with you when you leave the house. Your complete workstation is ready to go and it fits easily in your bag.

Upgrade your remote work tech collection with the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K). For a limited time, you can get it on sale for 58 percent off $700 at just $289.99.

Prices subject to change.