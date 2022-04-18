7 Ways to Upgrade Your Fitness Game This Spring

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the weather gets nicer, you may be feeling more motivated to get outside and exercise. Maybe you're already thinking about that beach body.

StackCommerce

Whatever motivates you, now is a great time to invest in your fitness because the Spring Refresh Sale is offering special discounts when you spend over $75 or $125. Check out some of our best fitness products available now.

1. Fitterclub Personal Training: 5-Year Membership

Find a fitness plan that works for you with this app that helps you build a personalized and nutrition plan. Once you've completed a questionnaire, you can train as little as 30 minutes per day, five days a week, and start seeing results fast.

Get Fitterclub Personal Training for $29 (reg. $599), a savings of 95 percent.

2. C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch

Want to stay connected while tracking your workouts? This budget-friendly smartwatch tracks important health metrics while also giving you push notifications for your calls, texts, and chats.

Get the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for $49.99 (reg. $219), a savings of 77 percent.

3. Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale, BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor

Your weight is one valuable metric when you're trying to meet certain health goals, but it's far from the only important one. This innovative scale will give you a more holistic picture of your health by measuring your body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass, and protein too.

Get the Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale, BMI Analyzer & Health Monitor for $53.99 (reg. $69), a savings of 22 percent.

4. ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer

This specially designed machine targets your core like no amount of crunches ever could. In just seven minutes a day, this lightweight, compact machine will help you isolate specific muscle groups to maximize tension and build endurance throughout your entire core.

Get ABXCORE for $116.95 (reg. $179) with promo code SPRING20.

5. Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App (Lifetime Subscription)

Jillian Michaels is one of the world's most renowned and foremost fitness and health experts. Keep her in your pocket with this engaging app full of on-demand workouts fit for people of all skill levels and interests. You'll even get some nutrition tips, too.

Get Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for $129.99 (reg. $449) with promo code SPRING20.

6. Stamina X Magnetic Rower

For a total body cardio workout, you can't do a whole lot better than rowing. And this budget-friendly machine offers eight levels of magnetic resistance to challenge yourself as much as you'd like. It's super quiet and perfect for HIIT and LISS training alike, and rolls up into the corner whenever you're done.

Get the Stamina X Magnetic Rower for $203.99 (reg. $279) with promo code SPRING20.

7. Stamina Cardio Climber

Climbing is an incredible workout and new machines make it possible to emulate that full-body workout without actually going anywhere. This cardio climber gives you two different workout configurations to engage every major muscle group. Plus, you'll get free access to the smart audio coaching app.

Get the Stamina Cardio Climber for $579 (reg. $749) with promo code SPRING20.

