This is the Snapchat filter that teaches sign language
In conjunction with SignAll, a company in charge of designing sign language translation technology, Snapchat launched last Tuesday the new glasses that teach this language.
Called Alphabet Lens , they teach you how to spell your name with your fingers, practice the alphabet of sign language and test your skills through various games, all using technology that captures the movement of your hands.
"We're constantly working to expand the ways Snapchat users can express themselves and connect through our camera," Snapchat stated. The creation of these glasses was supervised by the hearing-impaired members of the team.
In a world in which social inclusion is given more and more importance, linguistic inequity is still a reality, hence the importance of developing this type of technology that is committed to bringing together a community as important as the people. deaf and hard of hearing.
"We think it can help evolve the way we communicate," Snap said on its blog. "We look forward to learning more from our community as we continually try to improve everyone's experience on Snapchat."
In addition to these glasses, Snapchat had already joined forces with SignAll before, because during the International Deaf Week last September, they launched several stickers and three augmented reality glasses that helped the
learning the basic spellings of sign language. According to the application, this launch is part of the constant work they do "to expand the ways in which Snapchat users can express themselves and connect through our camera."
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Exclusive: Tom Brady Appoints Lowe's Executive as the New CEO of His Wellness Company TB12
-
The Richest Person on Earth Breaks Every Rule, and You Should Too
-
Food Network Star Geoffrey Zakarian Distills the Entire Hospitality Industry Down Into Just 48 Words
-
Overcome the 5 Common Obstacles Keeping You From Full-Time Entrepreneurship
-
How This First-Generation American Founder Is Taking on Fast-Food Giants
-
Want to Improve Your Creativity and Focus? Try Eating Chocolate for Breakfast
-
How the Creator of Dugout Mugs Hit a $30 Million Home Run With a Business He Started in His Apartment