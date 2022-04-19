University in Japan develops chopsticks that change the perception of salt in food

Eating with chopsticks can be tricky, but now there's an added boost to learning how to do it. Dr. Homei Miyashita , a researcher at Meiji University in Tokyo , has developed a device that connects to chopsticks and that by sending an electrical signal increases the perception of the saltiness of food by 1.5 times among individuals following a low - carbon diet . sodium.

d3sign | Getty Images

The test was done on food samples 30% less salty than those usually cooked in Japan, a country whose sodium intake is greater than the five grams per day recommended by the World Health Organization (men in Japan consume 10.9 grams per day). day and women 9.3). As is well known, excess salt intake can lead to kidney disease and contribute to hypertension . The device works by sending a small electrical shock to the tongue to change the perception of the taste of food.

The chopstick test was conducted among 36 men and women between the ages of 40 and 65 who currently eat low-sodium diets. According to a university statement : “When testing samples that mimicked low-sodium foods, the perceived salty taste increased by a factor of 1.5 when the electrical stimulation waveform was applied to the chopstick device, compared to using chopsticks. without electrical stimulation. In addition, the study confirmed that the intensity of the salty taste of the sample mimicking low-sodium food was the same as that of the sample mimicking ordinary food when electrical stimulation was applied. This suggests that when foods with 30% less salt are consumed, a device equipped with this technology can provide a salty taste equivalent to that of a normal meal.”

Meiji University carried out the experiment in conjunction with Kirin Holdings Company and they could incorporate the same system of electrical impulses into utensils such as spoons and forks. Although for now the chopsticks exist only as a prototype, the finding could contribute to attacking a public health problem that does not affect only Japan, but is present throughout the world.